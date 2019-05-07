DA: Alarming number of guns found on CCSD campuses
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A new firearms confiscation report shows just how many guns have been found at schools in Clark County and it's more than you'd think.
The report shows that since July of 2018, Clark County School District Police have confiscated 53 guns on CCSD campuses. That includes 30 BB or air guns and 23 handguns. The Clark County District attorney tells 8 News Now these numbers are alarming.
"Guns and kids and schools are not a good mix, so we take these cases very seriously," said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson.
Getting guns off school grounds is the goal of the DA's office and police. And according to a new Clark County School District firearms confiscation report, it's been a busy year.
Starting on the very first day of the academic year in August up until last Friday, 52 guns have been found on CCSD campuses. A spokesperson with the school district says of the 23 that were handguns, 17 were confiscated from students and 6 were confiscated from adults who did not have permission to have weapons on campus.
"Children, some of them, feel there's a need for protection. I think some children want to show off," Wolfson said.
He says there are several reasons why students have brought guns to schools and that's why cases are judged on an individual basis.
"What we do is a risk assessment to determine what's going on with that child. Why would a 14-year-old have access to a gun and then choose to bring a gun onto a school campus," Wolfson said. "Was the gun loaded or unloaded? What kind of gun it was? What was the child's intentions?"
Punishments range from probation, to time in a juvenile facility or even being prosecuted as an adult.
CCSD Police have four K-9's who are specifically trained for firearm detection and they've already helped recover five guns.
Wolfson says while some court cases are closed, many are still open.
"By statute, many of these offenders are required to perform 200 hours of community service, so a case that may have started last August or September may still be open," he said.
The CCSD firearms confiscation report also breaks down the schools by "type" which includes 38 high schools, nine middle schools and six elementary schools.
