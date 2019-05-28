Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members Davis Funeral Home holds special Memorial Day program to honor fallen service members prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Dozens of people flocked to Davis Funeral Home Monday to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military.

"We've come here for almost 10 years," said Kathy Polaski, resident. "We never miss a year. I'm getting emotional. We are so proud to be in this country. My husband served for 27 years, and we bring our godson. We want the young people to never forget what Memorial Day really is about."

Hundreds of flags were placed on the plots in the grass of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. During the ceremony, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by the VFW.

The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard presented the colors. The broadcast barbershop quartet also led a patriotic song.

This event was just one of many events held across the valley Monday.

