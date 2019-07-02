Dead body doesn’t make a carpool, but NHP lets driver off with warning

by: Greg Haas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dead bodies don’t count.

That was the message from the Nevada Highway Patrol after a hearse driver was given a warning after Trooper Travis Smaka stopped his vehicle for using the HOV lane on I-15 southbound near Spring Mountain on Monday.

“We don’t want to beat the rules of the HOV lanes to death but you must have a living, breathing human occupying the seats in the vehicle to be in compliance with HOV lane rules,” NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The body was in the rear cargo area of a Chrysler Town and Country van, used by a valley funeral home to transport bodies, Buratczuk said.

