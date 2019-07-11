Derailment northeast of Las Vegas damages new vehicles in transport

New vehicles in transport were damaged when a train derailed on Wednesday in Lincoln County between Carp and Elgin. (Courtesy, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A train derailment northeast of Las Vegas on Wednesday morning sent railcars tumbling and damaged new vehicles in transport.

The derailment also damaged the road linking Carp and Elgin in rural Nevada, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office indicated it wouldn’t reopen until today. Repairs to the road will restrict access for the next 7-10 days.

The Union Pacific Railroad is working to get the area cleaned up, the sheriff’s office said.

A post on the sheriff’s Facebook page said: “Please do not travel this area unless absolutely needed while UPRR conducts clean up.”