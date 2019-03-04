Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit
Cyborgs and robots hailing from Hollywood have made their way right here to Las Vegas. They're part of a new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum.
VIRTUAL REALITY MERCHANDISING: @Walmart's VR company, Spatial&, has teamed up with @DWAnimation to create the future of retail merchandising. You go through a 5 minute VR experience & then have the chance to buy #HowToTrainYourDragon toys afterward. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/it2YuDt54g— Orko Manna (@orko_manna) March 4, 2019
Aliens and androids from throughout pop culture history fill this new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum and kids can't get enough of this interactive experience.
"We were walking past and I was like, 'oh my gosh, we have to go in there!'" said Jillian Dube.
Dube says her family, including her two young daughters, are huge Star Wars fans.
"They got R2D2, they got C3PO," said Dube. "It's really cool because people don't normally get to see the robots and stuff like that up close. You only get to really see it in the movies, so to see it up close and read all the things about how they work, what they are, and how they function, is really cool. It's very educational."
Education is the point of this exhibit. From Marvel's Iron Man to the Terminator – and even a Xenomorph from the "Alien" film franchise – the "Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit is meant to get children stoked about science.
"Having something here that really gets them into the mode of science and into wanting to engage with science maybe later in life is really important to us," said Discovery Children's Museum presenter Brianna Lehtinen.
And for families like the Dubes, it's important to have these fun learning experiences.
"I want them to know the different areas and learn about science, so as they get older they can decide what they want to do when they grow up," said Dube.
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Steve Seroka, Ward 2 Las Vegas City councilman resigns, from position
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned from his position as a Las Vegas City Councilman.
According to a tweet on Twitter from the City of Las Vegas, Seroka's resignation is effective immediately.
Ward 2 Councilman Steve Seroka has resigned effective immediately. It’s now up to the City Council to decide whether to call a special election or appoint someone to fill the rest of the term. pic.twitter.com/QBvnaq9FQq — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) March 5, 2019Read the Full Article
-
Legislative bill would recognize neon as Nevada's state element
Neon has proven to be a very important and a storied part of Nevada's history -- in particular, in Las Vegas.
So important that there's a bill that would name neon as Nevada's official "state element."
AB182 is one of the shortest bills. It's only five lines but supporters say the bill honors neon's vast contribution to our state.Read the Full Article
-
I-Team: Lawmakers hear testimony on cameras in classrooms with special needs students
Nevada lawmakers are considering putting cameras in classrooms with special needs students. It's a story the I-Team has been following as parents share their stories.
Many of the special needs children are autistic and non-verbal which means they can't tell their parents what may have happened to them in school.
But not everyone is on board with this proposed law.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW