Discovery Children's Museum debuts Aliens and Androids exhibit

Cyborgs and robots hailing from Hollywood have made their way right here to Las Vegas. They're part of a new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum.

Aliens and androids from throughout pop culture history fill this new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum and kids can't get enough of this interactive experience.

"We were walking past and I was like, 'oh my gosh, we have to go in there!'" said Jillian Dube.

Dube says her family, including her two young daughters, are huge Star Wars fans.

"They got R2D2, they got C3PO," said Dube. "It's really cool because people don't normally get to see the robots and stuff like that up close. You only get to really see it in the movies, so to see it up close and read all the things about how they work, what they are, and how they function, is really cool. It's very educational."

Education is the point of this exhibit. From Marvel's Iron Man to the Terminator – and even a Xenomorph from the "Alien" film franchise – the "Alien Worlds and Androids" exhibit is meant to get children stoked about science.

"Having something here that really gets them into the mode of science and into wanting to engage with science maybe later in life is really important to us," said Discovery Children's Museum presenter Brianna Lehtinen.

And for families like the Dubes, it's important to have these fun learning experiences.

"I want them to know the different areas and learn about science, so as they get older they can decide what they want to do when they grow up," said Dube.