UPDATE: Statewide DMV outage resolved, system up and running

UPDATE 10:30 A.M.: DMV spokesperson Kevin Malone says the DMV systems state-wide are up-and-running again! He says there was a computer issue from Wednesday night that has now been resolved.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A Department of Motor Vehicles representative has confirmed their system is back up and running following an outage.

The computer issue started Wednesday night but was resolved Thursday around 10:00 a.m.

Despite the system crashing, the DMV was still be able to schedule appointments for future dates. They also administered drive tests and written exams, which will be entered into their computerized system at a later date.