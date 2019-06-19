Doctors push for increase in age to buy marijuana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of doctors is urging states that allow legal recreational marijuana to push the minimum age for buyers to 25 or older.

In a recent New York Times editorial, they noted that marijuana can have a “deleterious impact on cognitive development in adolescents, impairing executive function, processing speed, memory, attention span, and concentration.” They cite long-term studies that show substantial negative effects of marijuana use on brain development of teens and young adults.

Retail marijuana was passed by Nevada voters in 2016, and legal sales began at licensed dispensaries in the summer of 2017. Like alcohol, marijuana buyers in Nevada must provide legal proof that they are 21 or older.

Sasha DeCania is the executive clinical director of Ignite Teen Treatment in Las Vegas, a residential facility which treats teens with mental health or substance abuse issues. She agrees lawmakers should explore raising the age to buy cannabis products.