Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Domestic disturbance leads to shooting near Decatur and Washington prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police officers are investigating a shooting near N. Decatur Boulevard and W. Washington Avenue. According to Metro, around 8:52 p.m., officers were called to the 5300 block of Arbor Way to investigate reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot would to the shoulder.

Metro said everything started as a domestic disturbance. The man in his 40s was shot with a shotgun. Police said the suspect, a 68-year-old man, and the victim knew each other. He has been taken into custody.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

No other details were released.