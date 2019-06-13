DON’T LOOK DOWN: Sky-deck at Chicago’s famed Willis Tower cracks while family’s on it

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Don’t look down: It’s a phrase people who are standing on high surfaces often hear, but in one instance at Willis Tower in Chicago, Illinois, looking down was probably the best decision the visitors of the sky-deck made.

When visitors standing on a sky-deck looked at the clear glass underneath their feet, they saw a scary sight: The ledge they were standing on had splintered into thousands of pieces.

It turns out a protective layer covering the glass somehow shattered. The sky-deck, a major attraction for the building, is located on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower.

A spokesperson for Willis Tower says no one was in any danger. But the man who shot the video says a woman who was there with her two kids turned pale and was very scared.

The protective layer also cracked in may 2014, making for a similar panic.

Chicago’s Willis Tower attracts about one and a half million visitors each year.

