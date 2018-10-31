Local News

Driver dies after fiery crash on Flamingo, Swenson

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:36 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:19 AM PDT

Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Flamingo Road & Swenson Street around 3 a.m.  

They say one of these vehicles involved caught on fire following the collision and two drivers were transported to the hospital.  One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Flamingo is expected to be closed in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge streets until 8 a.m.
 

