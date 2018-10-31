Driver dies after fiery crash on Flamingo, Swenson

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Flamingo Road & Swenson Street around 3 a.m.

They say one of these vehicles involved caught on fire following the collision and two drivers were transported to the hospital. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Flamingo is expected to be closed in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge streets until 8 a.m.

