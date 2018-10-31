Driver dies after fiery crash on Flamingo, Swenson
Las Vegas police responded to a fatal crash involving two vehicles at Flamingo Road & Swenson Street around 3 a.m.
FATAL CRASH @LVMPD & @LVMPD_Traffic report at least one death in an overnight crash on Flamingo at Swenson. Updates on @8NewsNow #8NN @JLangelerNews @KirstenJoyce @sherryswensk pic.twitter.com/8ahHuiOtl7— Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) October 31, 2018
They say one of these vehicles involved caught on fire following the collision and two drivers were transported to the hospital. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Flamingo is expected to be closed in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge streets until 8 a.m.
