Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash appears in court, bail remains at $150K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old pedestrian on a morning walk appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Brian Alton, 26, an U.S. Air Force staff sergeant is facing charges after he allegedly ran over Felix McNair who was in a crosswalk at El Capitan near Horse Drive. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed and left the scene. Police are also investigating if Alton was impaired at the time of the crash.

The judge kept Alton's bail at $150,000. If he makes bail, he will be electronically monitored and is prohibted from driving and using any alcohol products, or visiting bars.

McNair, a retired army veteran, was killed around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 3, during his morning walk through his neighborhood.