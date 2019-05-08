Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash appears in court, bail remains at $150K
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The man accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old pedestrian on a morning walk appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning.
Brian Alton, 26, an U.S. Air Force staff sergeant is facing charges after he allegedly ran over Felix McNair who was in a crosswalk at El Capitan near Horse Drive. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed and left the scene. Police are also investigating if Alton was impaired at the time of the crash.
The judge kept Alton's bail at $150,000. If he makes bail, he will be electronically monitored and is prohibted from driving and using any alcohol products, or visiting bars.
McNair, a retired army veteran, was killed around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 3, during his morning walk through his neighborhood.
EXCLUSIVE: One-on-one with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Joe Biden, the former vice-president of the United States of America, made his first campaign stop in Nevada since announcing his run for president. At the event, Biden spoke to members of the local painters and carpenters unions.
However, afterward, Biden granted Politics NOW Co-host Patrick Walker an exclusive interview where he discussed several issues such as immigration reform, health care, and union votes.
Walker even asked the former United States Senator about his interaction with former State Senator and candidate for Nevada Lt. Governor Lucy Flores who wrote in an op-ed about feeling "uneasy" in 2014 when she said Biden kissed her on the back of the head at a campaign rally.Read the Full Article
TONIGHT AT 11: Teacher accused of abuse slips through the cracks
A Clark County School District special needs teacher is accused of abuse in the classroom.
The I-Team's Vanessa Murphy has the interviews with witnesses conducted by a CCSD police officer, after which he recommended charges against the teacher. But the teacher was never charged. Now two lawsuits have been filed. So, why is she teaching in a different classroom in the Nye County School District?
Vanessa Murphy has a preview of her story at 11 p.m. Tuesday on how this case slipped through the cracks.Read the Full Article
Fire and police investigate small plane down in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Boulder City Police and Fire are investigating a small plane down in the area just south of the airport, according to a tweet from the City of Boulder City.
BC Police and Fire on scene of small plane down south of Airport. One person being transported with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/X9y1466ixD — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) May 7, 2019
According to Boulder City, the plane went down near the runway. There were a total of two people aboard the plane. One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.Read the Full Article
