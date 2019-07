LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are major delays on I-15 Southbound due to a vehicle fire earlier near the St. Rose Parkway exit.

A recreational vehicle caught fire just south of Jean, Nevada, according to Clark County Fire Department. No injuries are reported and the fire is out but it could take a while for the freeway lanes to be cleared.

Motorists are advised to detour and use Las Vegas Blvd. to Sloan Road or Jean.