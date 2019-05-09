DRONE VIDEO: Progress on the Raiders Stadium coming along Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. DRONE VIDEO: Progress on the Raiders Stadium prev next

The Las Vegas Raiders Stadium is expected to open in time for the 2020 season. The stadium is definitly taking shape just off the las Vegas Strip.

The 65,000 seat facility will soon be hosting Raider games.

Photojournalist Matt Adams used a drone to get some new footage of the stadium to see how it's coming along.