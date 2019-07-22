Live Now
DUI charge filed against assistant police chief for North Las Vegas

Clinton Ryan (Courtesy, Nevada Highway Patrol)

The assistant chief of the North Las Vegas Police Department, Clinton Ryan, was booked on a DUI charge Sunday night after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over.

Charges against Ryan include the first-time DUI charge, as well as having an open container of alcohol and failing to stay in his travel lane, NHP spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

Ryan was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup towing a horse trailer with one horse in it when an off-duty police officer called NHP to report a reckless driver in the area of U.S. 95 northbound near Tropicana Avenue, Buratczuk said.

He refused a sobriety test and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

