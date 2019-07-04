Earthquake felt across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An earthquake was felt across the Las Vegas valley just after 10:30 a.m. this morning.

According to the USGS website, the earthquake was centered in Searles Valley, California which is about 60 miles northwest of Barstow in the Mojave Desert. It initially registered at 6.6 but has been updated to 6.4.

The location is about 145 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Tourists on the Las Vegas Strip here for the Fourth of July weekend were startled by the sudden movement..

“We were actually up on the 19th floor of the Encore,” said Carl Johnson, a visitor on the Las Vegas Strip. “I just felt like just like shaking, left to the right and it felt kind of weird like, it’s kind of like you’re on a ride or something. You remember like a carnival ride. It felt weird.”

Valley residents like Jennifer Cristobal felt the quake and shot this video from her home in Aliante.

The shaking was felt by players inside the Wynn, too.

“I was actually sitting at the blackjack table at the Wynn and it just felt like I was on a boat and we were just doing this,” said Alec Ventresca. “I actually thought the guy that I was sitting with was kicking the table.”

Celebrities including Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani shared their reactions over social media.

Luckily, the shock and surprise was the extent of the earthquake’s impact.

Police and fire officials tell us there were no reports of any injuries or any significant damage in Las Vegas.

SoCal #earthquake felt on the Las Vegas Strip — plants wave and lights sway overhead in the ⁦@8NewsNow⁩ building #8NN pic.twitter.com/TYOBqVTPZO — Greg Haas (@greghaas0580) July 4, 2019

The Nevada Department of Transportation released a statement saying the state’s bridges designed and engineered to withstand small quakes and high winds. No inspections are planned.

Even so, it was an interesting Independence Day.

“I was really surprised. I wasn’t expecting to come to Vegas and feel an earthquake,” said Madarus Hobson.

USGS is reporting five earthquakes in California. Three were in Searles Valley and two were in Ridgecrest, California.

At 1035 AM we are getting reports of an earthquake preliminary magnitude 6.6 near the Searles Valley , or 60 miles NW of Barstow in southern CA. Felt lightly in Las #Vegas and Pahrump. #nvwx #cawx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 4, 2019

There is no word yet on damage or injuries.

