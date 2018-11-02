Eataly at Park MGM hiring for 500 positions Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Mamma mia! Park MGM is holding a large hiring event Monday to fill more than 500 positions at its new Italian-themed dining complex, Eataly.

Eataly promises to bring classic Italian food to the Las Vegas Strip with both upscale and casual dining. It features a variety of products, a cafe, restaurant, and live cooking demonstrations. Eataly is set to open at the Park MGM in December.

Representatives are hosting at hiring event at Park MGM, Monday, November 5th, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., inside the Park MGM Presidio Ballroom. A representative from MGM Resorts said they are hiring for both full-time and part-time positions. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews and making job offers at the event.

Parking at Park MGM is free for all job seekers Monday.

You can find more information on Eataly here.