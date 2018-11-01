Ex-con pleads not guilty to killing Vietnamese tour leaders

LAS VEGAS - Prosecutors are considering the death penalty for a 31-year-old convicted felon accused of killing two Vietnamese tour leaders at a Las Vegas Strip casino-hotel.

Julius Trotter pleaded not guilty Thursday in state court to an indictment charging him with murder, burglary and robbery in the June 1 stabbings of Sang Boi Nghia (NEE'-ha) and Khoung Ba Le Nguyen (KUNG' bah leh WIN') at the Circus Circus hotel.

Trotter was given a new court-appointed attorney and a judge set a Nov. 13 date for Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to decide whether to seek capital punishment.

Nghia owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Nguyen was an employee. They arrived in Las Vegas with a tour from Los Angeles a day before their bodies were found.

