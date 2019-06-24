Ex-Las Vegas fire captain gets 5 years probation on sex charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas fire captain was sentenced to five years probation and he must register as a sex offender after bringing a teen to his station for sex.

Richard Loughry, 48, contacted the 15-year-old girl through an online advertisement that said she was 22 years old. The girl told police she met Loughry in Feb. 2017 for sex in a fire station room labeled “Captains Dorm.” She was paid $300.

Loughry entered a plea deal earlier this year to reduced charges of attempted statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution. Initially, he was charged with lewdness with a child, child abuse, soliciting a prostitute.

Loughry left his job in 2017 after being a firefighter for almost 20 years.