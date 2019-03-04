Ex-Las Vegas fire captain takes plea in child prostitution case
LAS VEGAS - A former Las Vegas fire captain pleaded an equivalent of no contest to avoid trial on charges that he paid a teenage girl $300 to have sex with him inside a fire station.
Richard Loughry entered his plea Monday in state court to felony charges of attempted statutory sexual seduction and soliciting prostitution.
Prosecutor Alexander Chen and defense attorney Craig Hendricks say the 48-year-old Loughry could get probation or up to nine years in prison at sentencing June 24.
Loughry contacted the girl through an online advertisement that said she was 22, although she was 15 at the time.
She told police she met Loughry in February 2017 for sex in a fire station room labeled "captains dorm."
Loughry was a firefighter for almost 20 years. He was fired in 2017.
