Ex-NFL player seeks bail, release in Vegas child death case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former pro football player is seeking to be released from jail in Las Vegas pending trial on murder and child endangerment charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter.

Former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood’s attorney is due to ask a judge on Tuesday to set bail at $75,000 and let Wood live with his father.

Prosecutors seek at least $500,000 and house arrest.

Wood was arrested April 10. He could face life in prison if he’s convicted.

The child’s 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, is jailed pending an Aug. 5 preliminary hearing.

Taylor’s daughter, La’Rayah Davis, died April 9 after becoming unconscious in Wood’s apartment.

Wood is 28. He had brief stints with three U.S. teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.

