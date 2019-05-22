Ex-pro football player held for murder trial in child death
LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A 28-year-old former pro football player is headed to trial in state court on murder and 19 felony child abuse and neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter.
A judge told former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood that testimony from a detective, firefighter and medical examiner convinced her that Wood and the child's mother caused the "ultimate and untimely and horrific death" of La'Rayah Davis.
The girl's 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, faces a separate preliminary hearing Aug. 5.
The judge said the child must have suffered, citing numerous external bruises and autopsy findings of 20 broken ribs, internal bleeding and multiple liver, heart and diaphragm injuries.
Wood played for the University of Notre Dame before stints with three NFL teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.
More Local News Stories
-
RTC offers new, affordable ride share option this holiday weekendby Sasha Loftis, Jonathan Cisowski / May 24, 2019
As thousands of people travel to Las Vegas Memorial Day weekend, a new ride share option is available to cater to bigger groups of people for less money than a traditional Uber or Lyft.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) just rolled out "Trip to Strip" a few weeks ago.
"Most definitely," tourist Carolyn Barrerra said of the option. "I'd try that."Read the Full Article
-
Aqua Park, a floating water park, opens in Lake Las Vegasby Darlene Melendez / May 24, 2019
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas valley residents looking for something fun to do over the holiday weekend may want to try a water park that is the first of its kind in the area. Aqua Park is a floating water park.
"I saw it on Instagram, and I was like 'we should go,'" said Emma Rojas, sister.
Emma's mom Katherine Rojas wanted to find something her entire family could enjoy.Read the Full Article
-
'Jeopardy!' James reaches $2M mark in game show winningsby Nikki Bowers / May 24, 2019
James Holzhauer, also known to fans as ‘Jeopardy James,’ surpassed the $2 million mark on Thursday in his 27th consecutive win. The final "Jeopardy!" question was about a dark sky spot in Idaho.
When Holzhauer revealed his answer he wrote “The Las Vegas Strip” as a joke, but then he scratched it out and had the right answer, which was Sun Valley, at the bottom of it.
According to Wikipedia, Holzhauer is fifth on the list of all-time game show winners. This is for a total amount obtained from any total and combination of shows.Read the Full Article
