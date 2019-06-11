Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations opened

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of Clark County, including the Las Vegas valley, as temperatures will climb to their highest in 2019 so far. The warning begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continues through Wednesday night.

Las Vegas is bracing for 105 to 110 degrees. The Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Laughlin, and Lake Havasu could reach 115.

The temperatures are potentially dangerous, even for those used to the desert heat. Experts remind everyone of a few simple tips:

Drink plenty of fluids. Avoid caffeine and alcohol

Limit time outdoors

Never leave pets or children inside cars

Be careful with bare feet (or pets’ paws) on hot roads and sidewalks

There are three shelters in Clark County that will be open every day until September 30 for the homeless to use to escape the summer heat.

These are the shelters:

Catholic Charities – 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd. LV 89101 (702) 385-2662 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. For men.

Salvation Army – 35 W. Owens Ave. LV 89030 (702) 701-5369 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. For adults.

Shade Tree – 1 W. Owens Ave. LV 89030 (702) 385-0072 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For women and children.

Due to extreme heat conditions, the following locations are open June 11-12, 2019 as daytime cooling stations for those in need of respite from the heat:

Cambridge Recreation Center* 3930 Cambridge Street (north of E. Flamingo Blvd) Hours: 7am-8pm

Hollywood Recreation Center* 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd (north of American Beauty Ave) Hours: 6am-8pm

Walnut Recreation Center* 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) 7am-8pm

Dula Gymnasium 441 East Bonanza Road (near Las Vegas Blvd North) Hours: 9am-9pm

Downtown Recreation Center 105 W. Basic Road Henderson Hours: 6am-8pm

Pearson Community Center* 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd) Hours: : 8am-8pm

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center* 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane) Hours: 24 hours all days

*These locations can accommodate pets in a carrier and/or on a leash.

