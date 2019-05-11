Expert tree trimmers prepare workers for possible emergencies that can turn deadly
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- As summer approaches, tree care may be at the top of homeowner's to do list.
"Right now, summer is coming along; it's palm season, a lot of people want to have their palm trees trimmed," said Stephen Quintana, assistant safety coordinator of First Choice Tree Service.
But it's also one of the most dangerous jobs, so local companies are working together to train their workers in the field, while also warning others to be careful.
On Thursday, around 100 rescue workers from across the country attended Aerial Rescue Training at Sunset Park.
"Everybody's gotta be able to look up in a tree and notice the hazards that might be," said Tony Valenti, Ceo of First Choice Tree Service. "Our tree department is the most hazardous and dangerous, so we have one-hour training sessions, safety classes, every Thursday morning and every job site we do a pre-safety walk around."
As a tree trimmer, an emergency could happen at any time. The North Las Vegas Fire Department posted photos Wednesday showing a man trapped in a palm tree 20-feet up. Firefighters were able to rescue him.
But, that's not always the case. In 2015, a tree trimmer died near Pecos and Tonopah. The man became trapped under the immense weight of the leaves and suffocated.
"Putting together an event like this is really special," Quintana said. "Safety is our number one priority with the company and training and of course to bring value to our customers you need to have both."
There were 92 fatal tree care incidents reported across the nation in 2016.
The youngest recorded victim was only 18 years old.
More Local News Stories
-
Neighbors rush to help homeowner after house goes up in flames
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neighbors describe the terrifying moments as they tried to get a man out of his burning home in the south valley Thursday night.
"I was like your house is on fire, your house is on fire," neighbor Ana Pina said. "You need to get out of the house."
New video shows the moment massive flames ravaged the home. The video was captured by Pina, who said her husband pulled the homeowner from the blaze.Read the Full Article
-
'Vegas Uncork'd' and 'Vegas Unstripped' kicks off this weekend
The Las Vegas valley is ready to get uncorked and unstripped this weekend. The two popular events kick off this weekend.
Iconic chefs came together Friday night for the annual "grand tasting" at 'Vegas Uncork'd.'
More than 50 chefs, including famous ones such as Gordon Ramsey, Leona Garcia, Roy Choi, Susan Feniger, and Will Guidara, will be on hand at Caesars, as well as 100 of the best wines and spirits from around the world.Read the Full Article
-
Teacher battling breast cancer forced to pay for substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A California teacher who's battling breast cancer isn't just facing mounting medical fees: She's also being forced to pay for her own replacement. And it turns out this shocking news is legal because, in California, it's the law.
The teacher, whose identity is being withheld to protect her privacy, is a veteran second-grade teacher at San Francisco's Glen Park Elementary School.
When parents heard she was actually required to pay for her own substitute, they were outraged and launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW