Experts expound upon Nevada's political parties' quest to control Capitol Hill

LAS VEGAS - There are just five days left until voters hit the polls next Tuesday for the mid-term elections. The silver state is set to play a big part in the balance of power on capitol hill.

Political experts at UNLV say the election could yield some very close contests in Nevada. They offered their take Thursday afternoon on how the election is shaping up thus far.

Of particular note was how well voters have turned out so far in the lead up to the midterm election.

Both sides have seen the record-breaking turnout for a midterm, which Brookings Institute Senior Fellow John Hudak attributes to Democrat and Republican efforts to turn out voters, also known as get-out-the-vote efforts.

"In some years you will see one party dominating that; another party really falling behind," Hudak said. "I think here in Nevada, what it tells us is that the campaigns are very aware it's a close race. The campaigns are responding to the closeness of that race, and so are national organizations responding to that closeness as well."

The panel which included Brookings Fellow Molly Reynolds -- UNLV and Brookings Mountain West Director Rob Lang, along with Political Science Professor Dave Damore, talked about Nevada's importance in the quest to have control over Capitol Hill.

The eyes of the country will be on the silver state, looking at the U.S. Senate race, and two southern Nevada Congressional contests: CD-3 and CD-4.

Full election coverage from your Local Elections Headquarters starts Tuesday night at 8 p.m. We'll keep valley residents up to date on all the races.