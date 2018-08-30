Exploring how new Raiders' parking proposal will affect homeowners, businesses Video

LAS VEGAS - The new proposal for parking for Raiders' games has been all the talk on social media. It includes four offsite locations, along with the parking lot at the stadium.

Shuttle buses would transport fans from the off-site parking areas to the game. But, many of the questions surround the effects the parking issues will not only have on fans but nearby homeowners and businesses.

But the answer to whether limited parking benefits will help or hurt local businesses depends on who's asked.

8 News NOW spoke to a property manager just down the street from the stadium, who still hasn't decided what he'll do.

The parking lot area at the Raiders stadium will have between 2,300 to 2,700 parking spots, but they may be difficult to come by.



There's a high likelihood that at least some of the spots will be reserved for people like suite holders. And instead of parking at the offsite locations, fans may be looking for spots that are closer.

"There's a lot of rumors that circulate that, you know, we're going to turn into a parking lot," said Steve Lavesque, property manager at a local industrial complex a short walk from the stadium.

Lavesque also runs the Hollywood Cars Museum which is located on the property.

In all the complex has about 60 tenants.

"We know it's a conversation we'll have to have with the owners and with the tenants, at some point," Lavesque said.

The question is whether to make some money off of their estimated 150 parking stalls during game days or block it off. Either way, Lavesque says they'll need a plan.

"Obviously, it's going to be very congested here; some of the businesses like that museum and the tattoo shop and car rentals, they are open on Sundays so there'll be a lot of traffic," Lavesque said. "We anticipate people will try to sneak in and park in our parking lot."

In other stadiums across the country, it's not uncommon for local businesses or even homeowners to allow parking on their property, but at a cost.

"The owners, I've had conversations with them and they're just gonna sit back and see what happens after the stadium opens and no plans to do anything at the moment," Lavesque said.

The parking plans are designed to accommodate a large number of ridesharing vehicles, like Uber and Lyft. But it does not account for parking at casinos on the strip.

