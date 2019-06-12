Eyeing high-profile races ahead of election night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday was election day in Clark County. This time around voters are selecting municipal leaders in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Boulder City.

Municipal Elections don’t come with the fanfare that’s seen for the on-year elections for president, governor, or members of Congress. During a municipal race, turnout is much smaller, but some argue that it’s your most direct link to the government because the people you elect affect change in your neighborhood.

The Las Vegas City Council will have a new look because a seat in all three wards (Wards 1, 2, 3) is up for grabs. Ward 2 is a special election to replace Steve Seroka who abruptly resigned earlier this year. There was a recall attempt moving forward against him, and former State Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman was campaigning for the seat from the get-go.



In Boulder City, current Mayor Rod Woodbury finished just ahead of Councilman Kiernan McManus by 47 votes. McManus was elected on a reform platform back in 2017, along with Warren Harhay who also ran this time around for mayor, but he missed the runoff with 18 percent of the vote.

So now everyone waits to see how many of Harhay’s votes shift over to McManus, along with whether Woodbury would be able to fend off the challenge for his seat. There are also four candidates for two at-large council seats. Incumbents, Peggy Leavitt, and Rich Schuman, are among the four trying to retain their seats.

This Municipal Election could be the last off-year election depending on whether Governor Sisolak, D-Nev., signs Assembly Bill 50. If he signs it, it would move local elections to even-numbered years to align with the bigger races.

The thought for the move is to save money and increase voter turnout.