Fairy godmother judge grants adoption wishes
LAS VEGAS - A Clark County family court judge transformed herself into a fairy godmother Wednesday morning and made some dreams come true.
She granted adoption wishes to almost two dozen children on Halloween.
Judge Cynthia Giuliani, or in this case the fairy godmother judge, granted the wishes of eight different families to adopt 21 children in a very special way.
"I’m just, it’s a dream come true. They’ve been, from the moment we met them, we knew they were to be a part of our family," said Jenilee Lawter, adopting three children. "You would think that Adilyn our oldest is my twin. She’s my mini-me and Malakai is Rocky’s mini-me and Bella is a mix of both of us and it's just we mesh perfectly and we're grateful for being able to make it official."
The Lawters added three additional superheroes to their family clan on this special day: Adilyn, Bellatrix and Malakai.
It's Halloween and fairy godmother judge granted the Lawters' petition to boost their superhero powers. Judge Cynthia Giuliani explained the adoption process is difficult enough.
"These are children that come into the system from unfortunate situations and today is the day when they can dress up, they can get excited. We have goody bags. We have balloons. The attorneys dress up, the parents sometimes dress up," said Judge Giulaini, Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court.
It's the sixth year the judge has traded her gavel for a magic wand to make this even more special for children in Clark County.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police are are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near Lake Mead Boulevard and Statz Street, near Pecos Road.
BREAKING***The NLVPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead and Statz. Please avoid the area while investigation continues.NLVPD PIO enroute for media. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) October 31, 2018
Gab.com CEO breaks silence about Pittsburgh shooter using social site
Attention is turning to gab.com - a social media platform on which accused Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers was a community member.
Lackawanna County Native Andrew Torba founded the site. He spoke exclusively with WYOU Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller in Scranton, Pennsylvania to set the record straight on the website he created, what responsibility he believes he bears for the Pittsburgh synagogue attack and what the future holds for him and "gab".
Wearing a cap that said "Make Speech Free Again", gab.com founder Andrew Torba spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday with his social media platform linked to the worst mass shooting at a synagogue in U.S. history. "I was horrified to find out that this terrorist, this alleged terrorist, was on our site."
Volunteers to help domestic violence victims needed
Safe Nest and Metro Police have teamed up to offer more efficient services to domestic violence victims, but in order to do that, they need hundreds of volunteers.
Safe Nest has a program they are seeing success with called Project Safe 417 that is only in the northwest part of the valley. The goal is to get 400 to 500 volunteers so the program can go citywide by June 2020.
READ: Information on Project Safe 417 program
