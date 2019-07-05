Family, friends, and presidential hopefuls flock to Boulder City’s annual Damboree Parade

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A big annual celebration took place in Boulder City on the 4th of July. However, this year, the Damboree Parade took on a little bit of a political tone as Democratic presidential candidates campaigned in southern Nevada.

The day was also filled with fun, flags, family, friends, and food.

“We go to the parade, pancake breakfast, we go to the high school, we go to the carnival, we go home, we barbeque burgers, we’re back out for fireworks later tonight, and whoever comes, we’re like ‘this is the drill, this is what we do,” said Leah Richardson, vacations in Boulder City.

The parade, which is always a fan favorite, did not seem to disappoint those in attendance.

Patrick Walker, Politics NOW host: “What’s your favorite thing that you’ve seen?

Mary, child attending the Boulder City Damboree: “I like the cars that go super fast when the cars come!”

Walker: “What’s your favorite thing you’ve seen so far?

Audrina Barrios, attending the Boulder City Damboree: “Probably the motorcycles. I think it’s really cool that a bunch of girls were riding too.”

“I just love how we’re all serving this country and marching to our future, and it’s so amazing that we just do this; take time for doing this,” said Eliana Puente, loves the patriotism.

Two presidential candidates chose to skip the other early states like Iowa and New Hampshire to attend the Fourth of July festivities in Boulder City.

“You see more people getting involved; the energy here is wonderful, and so for a guy whose roots go deep in this state, from my mom, my dad, my grandparents, it’s just good to be in the community,” said Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Cory Booker, (D-NJ).

“This is what the Fourth of July is all about,” said Democratic presidential hopeful, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts. “It is coming out, meeting Americans, celebrating our history, you know, and as a Marine combat veteran myself, it’s an especially important day.”

Longtime locals say this is Boulder City putting its best foot forward.

“This is America, said State Senator Joe Hardy, R- Boulder City. “This is the Fourth of July in my hometown, America. Boulder City is where it’s at.”

“My family’s lived in this town for over 30 years, and we’ve probably come every year, and we just love it out here, and we’re grateful to have everyone that shows up,” said Assemblyman Glen Leavitt, R- Boulder City.