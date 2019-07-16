Family, Nevada Immigrant Coalition fight to keep local mother from being deported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday the Nevada Immigrant Coalition stood up for a local woman who is the mother of children who are U.S. citizens. Adriana Arellano Cruz is a mother of three kids who are all in school, but, oldest children work to help her live financially.

Cruz’s kids say they have not been able to see their mom since she was detained last Thursday.

According to the Nevada Immigrant Coalition, Cruz was first detained by ICE 6 years ago for traffic violations which turned into an outstanding warrant for her arrest. When Cruz was pulled over and taken into custody, Metro Police transferred her to the Henderson Detention Center.

Cruz was eventually released, but she didn’t know she had a final order of deportation then on, and on Thursday, on her way to work, she was taken into custody again by ICE.

ICE sent the following statement:

“Adriana Arellano-Cruz, an illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal, is currently in the custody of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Relevant DHS databases reveal she first entered the United States in 1995. She was then placed into removal proceedings in 2011 following an encounter with local law enforcement. That same year, an immigration judge ordered her removed in absentia. Ms. Arellano-Cruz has appealed her removal order multiple times with the Board of Immigration Appeals; the board affirmed her final order of removal in 2017. Ms. Arellano-Cruz will remain in ERO custody pending the outcome of her immigration case.”

Cruz’s children are speaking out, saying their mother is not a criminal.

“‘[It’s] hard because it’s just the three of us,” said Omar Arellano. “Like my mom would always say we have to take care of each other; she’s not always going to be there, and I didn’t think the day would come this soon.”

“Can my elected officials in Nevada tell me what I should tell my 12-year- old brother,” asked Kimberly Arellano? “Would you help us stop the deportation for our mom?”

Arellano’s attorney did file an emergency motion, but the 9th Circut Court of Appeals has issued the order to stay the deportation.