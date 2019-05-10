Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Family of 11-year-old girl killed in Nov. shooting suing HOA, management company prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Court records indicate the family of 11-year-old Angelina Erives, shot and killed in her North Las Vegas home 6 months ago, is suing the HOA along with the owners of the property next door. Police and the lawyer says the neighbor’s home was the intended target of the deadly shooting.

Police say a 2017 silver Nissan Altima containing several suspects fired gunshots into a residence on 6700 Courtney Michelle Street around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018. Angie was shot while she was in the kitchen of her home located near the intersection of E. Deer Springs Way and N. Lawrence Street.

Angie was taken to University Medical Center where she later died, police said.

The lawsuit claims there were up to 20 people living at the home next door at different times and some of the people residing at the property were known gang members. The lawsuit states HOA members complained about the property and the tenants

READ: Lawsuit filed by Erives family