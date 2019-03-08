Local News

Family responds to Metro body cam video after man dies in custody

By:
Posted: Mar 07, 2019 / 11:12 PM PST / Updated: Mar 08, 2019 / 07:44 AM PST

Bodycam footage shows Sunday's altercation between 65-year-old Roy Scott and two police officers. In the video, Scott repeatedly tells police to leave him alone as officers Kyle Smith and Theodore Huntsman try to calm him down.

CLICK TO READ ORIGINAL STORY

"They took him by the arms, he went to the ground, he was not forced to the ground," said Deputy Chief Chris Jones. "There was a struggle. You can see that he was fighting the officers in an attempt to not be placed in handcuffs. But, I can tell you, just by viewing the video that minimum amount of force was used."

Metro police believe Scott was experiencing excited delirium.

"He had mental illness but he shouldn't be dead right now because of it," said Rochelle Scott, Roy Scott's daughter. 

Rochelle Scott said her father had a long history of mental health problems.

"You could tell his heart was racing. He was scared and all he kept saying was don't do this. Don't do that," said family member Rebecca Switzer.

Scott's family believes there's a larger conversation to be had. One that deals with the unique stresses of handling a situation with a person who has a mental illness. But, Metro police say both officers acted appropriately.

"Excited delirium is basically a phenomenon that presents both psychologically and physiologically where people experience schizophrenia, paranoia, agitation, delirium," said Jones.

Excited delirium may cause high body temperature and it can lead to sudden death.

"They were dealing with someone who was basically having a bad day. We all have them but some of us have it worse than others," said family member Dontee Hudson. "But, this time it cost a person's life. His bad day cost him his life and he was trying to get help."

Police say both officers are trained in crisis intervention. They are on administrative leave.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Trending Video

  • Shaving for St. Baldrick's at New York New York

    Shaving for St. Baldrick's at New York New York

  • Sherry' Forecast: Friday, March 8

    Sherry' Forecast: Friday, March 8

  • Nevada Consumer Affairs hosting local fair to prevent fraud

    Nevada Consumer Affairs hosting local fair to prevent fraud

  • Lights FC kick off 2019 USL Championship season on March 9

    Lights FC kick off 2019 USL Championship season on March 9

  • Local event aims to help community members of all ages avoid scams

    Local event aims to help community members of all ages avoid scams

  • International Women's Day

    International Women's Day

  • What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 8, 2019

    What's Driving You Crazy? - Fri., Mar. 8, 2019

  • Androids and Alien Worlds Exhibit open at Discovery Children's Museum

    Androids and Alien Worlds Exhibit open at Discovery Children's Museum

  • High school student turns her love for art into a community masterpiece

    High school student turns her love for art into a community masterpiece

  • Family responds to Metro body cam video after man dies in custody

    Family responds to Metro body cam video after man dies in custody

  • Roughly 200 staff, students possibly exposed to TB at Durango High School; testing will be conducted next week

    Roughly 200 staff, students possibly exposed to TB at Durango High School; testing will be conducted next week

  • Journee Racing Team raising money for breast cancer research at Mint 400

    Journee Racing Team raising money for breast cancer research at Mint 400

  • Woman stabbed during argument on RTC bus

    Woman stabbed during argument on RTC bus

  • Metro Police releases body camera footage from in-custody death of Roy Scott

    Metro Police releases body camera footage from in-custody death of Roy Scott

  • Wage garnishments and your rights

    Wage garnishments and your rights

  • Nye County Sheriff says she won't enforce law requiring background checks on most private gun sales

    Nye County Sheriff says she won't enforce law requiring background checks on most private gun sales

  • Learning to love yourself with Dr.Koffa

    Learning to love yourself with Dr.Koffa

  • I-Team: Woman could face death penalty in 4-year-old's death

    I-Team: Woman could face death penalty in 4-year-old's death

  • Understanding Medicare with UnitedHealthcare

    Understanding Medicare with UnitedHealthcare

  • Time for spring shopping at The Queen Bee Market

    Time for spring shopping at The Queen Bee Market

  • STRIKING GOLD: Calgary fans flocked to Vegas for Golden Knights match-up

    STRIKING GOLD: Calgary fans flocked to Vegas for Golden Knights match-up

  • Tedd's Forecast: Thursday Evening, March 7th

    Tedd's Forecast: Thursday Evening, March 7th

  • Will wet winter across the West improve drought conditions in Southern Nevada?

    Will wet winter across the West improve drought conditions in Southern Nevada?

  • I-Team: Sen. Harry Reid believes UFO files shouldn't remain secret

    I-Team: Sen. Harry Reid believes UFO files shouldn't remain secret

  • WEB EXTRA: Terry Murphy discusses opioids

    WEB EXTRA: Terry Murphy discusses opioids

  • National Cereal Day at 8NewsNow

    National Cereal Day at 8NewsNow

  • Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 7

    Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, March 7

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Mint 400 Interview

    8 News Now Good Day - Mint 400 Interview

  • CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns

    CCSD Police K-9's hit the beat, sniffing for guns

  • CCSD gun-sniffing K9 task force may double

    CCSD gun-sniffing K9 task force may double

  • A Jeopardy-style

    A Jeopardy-style "atta-boy" to Alex Trebek

  • shout-out to Alex Trebek 5am

    shout-out to Alex Trebek 5am

  • JC chats with the guys from Walk the Moon

    JC chats with the guys from Walk the Moon

  • Taste testing La Bonita seafood dishes

    Taste testing La Bonita seafood dishes

  • Best Buddies & Findlay Auto are teaming up

    Best Buddies & Findlay Auto are teaming up

  • Magician Vinny Grosso is releasing his new book

    Magician Vinny Grosso is releasing his new book "Exposed & Fearless"

  • Travel Zoo shares the latest in traveling bargains

    Travel Zoo shares the latest in traveling bargains

  • Viper the dog needs a forever home

    Viper the dog needs a forever home

  • Checking out the seafood selection at La Bonita

    Checking out the seafood selection at La Bonita

  • Sherry's typo blooper

    Sherry's typo blooper

  • VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton

    VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton

  • 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

    'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

  • Barricade suspect surrenders to police without incident

    Barricade suspect surrenders to police without incident

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • 8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

    8 News Now at 6:30 p.m.

  • Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019

    Giants players react to news that Giant's Manager Bruce Bochy's will retire in 2019

  • Nexstar Founder Perry Sook honored with Golden Mike award

    Nexstar Founder Perry Sook honored with Golden Mike award

  • Flash flooding closed SR 159 and Red Rock's Scenic Loop

    Flash flooding closed SR 159 and Red Rock's Scenic Loop

  • Saville Middle School placed on soft lockdown during barricade situation

    Saville Middle School placed on soft lockdown during barricade situation

  • 8 News Now at 6 p.m. NLV Case Update

    8 News Now at 6 p.m. NLV Case Update

  • Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center

    Underground tunnel transit system planned for Las Vegas Convention Center

  • UPDATE: 6-month-old boy found safe

    UPDATE: 6-month-old boy found safe

  • WEB EXTRA: Drone video near Red Rock

    WEB EXTRA: Drone video near Red Rock

  • NHP Trooper hit in Spaghetti Bowl

    NHP Trooper hit in Spaghetti Bowl

  • Sherry's Forecast:

    Sherry's Forecast:

  • 8 News Now Good Day - Saving our

    8 News Now Good Day - Saving our "A"s

  • Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony

    Long-time Clark County Fire chief retires with special ceremony

  • Battle Born Lawyers discuss the recent Robert Kraft allegations

    Battle Born Lawyers discuss the recent Robert Kraft allegations

  • 8 News Now Good Day People Mover AM Hit

    8 News Now Good Day People Mover AM Hit

  • Spaghetti Bowl crash ties up southbound US95

    Spaghetti Bowl crash ties up southbound US95

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Entertainment /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss