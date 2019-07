LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that closed US95 near Searchlight in southern Nevada for several hours Monday morning. The crash involved a van carrying illegal fireworks.

Credit: Nevada Highway Patrol

The only person in the van was the driver. The crash happened sometime before 4:45 a.m.

Credit: Nevada Highway Patrol

An early morning tweet from the NHP said that drivers should expect “extended delays” for hazardous material removal which took until around 9 a.m.