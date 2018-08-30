Father forgives woman who killed son in head-on crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - "I want you to go on and live your life and always keep our son in mind," said Kevin Parque, the father of Chad Parque, a North Las Vegas Police detective who lost his life in Jan. 2017.

"Accidents happen and and I understand that now," he said.

It was an emotional bench trial ending in forgiveness. Chad Parque was killed in a car crash while on duty last year. His father offered heart-felt words to the woman responsible for his death.

Thursday, Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter.

She struck Detective Parque head-on while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Parque has been remembered as a great husband, father, brother and investigator.

"This has been very tough," Kevin Parque said.

He stood before a judge, with his wife, to talk about his son, fallen North Las Vegas Officer, Chad Parque.

"We all miss Chad."

He then turns his attention to Kokoe Akouete-Ekoue.

"I know it's been very hard on us. It's been very hard on her," he said.

Akouete-Ekoue is responsible for causing the collision in Jan. 2017 near MLK and Carey that killed Parque.

"I can't imagine what we've gone through but also her and her family, by taking a life of someone that was so honored and loved in this state."

Parque's father was the only one to provide a victim impact statement. At one point, the driver can be heard crying in the background.

Parque's widow was among the loved ones who packed the courtroom to watch Akouete-Ekoue plead no contest to a charge of vehicular manslaughter. She was sentenced to 30-days house arrest.

"Any deal in this case isn't going to make anyone feel any better about what happened here," said Eric Bauman, Clark County prosecutor.

"Her heart goes out to the Parque family," said Roger Bailey, defense attorney. "She didn't, like I said this is terrible. She's still feeling guilty because of that. Obviously she's go to live with this the rest of her life."

But Parque's parents want her to go on with her life but always remember their son.

The driver has handed over her driver's license and will never be allowed to get behind the wheel again. She will also have to pay a $1,000 fine.