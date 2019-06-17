FATHER’S DAY: Local father, 3 sons share law enforcement bond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Hafen is a father of seven. He and his wife have four girls and three boys.

The Hafens are a close-knit family spending time at the ranch, hanging out at parties, hunting, and as you can see sharing a profession. Papa Hafen says he was inspired to join the force after seeing the impact of a cousin and a mentor who were officers. Hafen’s sons say he’s got a servant’s heart.

Scott Hafen says he taught his children to do what they love, but when his boys asked about being part of law enforcement he was always transparent. Sharing it all from foot pursuits to homicide scenes.

When it comes to work, Scott Hafen and Jonathan work for the North Las Vegas police department. Then Jacob and Cody work for metro. And you can bet there is always friendly rivalry and jokes to go around.

These men may be colleagues but at the end of the day, officer Scott Hafen is still their dad.