FEMA report on 1 October shooting has 72 observations Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Video

LAS VEGAS - A report released by FEMA today looks at lessons learned from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017 when 58 people were killed by gunman Stephen Paddock.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to share their best practices and what they learned on that night so they can be better prepared for a similar tragedy.

The report called, "1 October After-Action Report," reveals 72 observations.

Among the observations:

Metro Police and Community Ambulance were operating at the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, but Clark County Fire Department was not integrated into the special event plans or operations.

There was not a dedicated dispatcher to monitor the Route 91 Harvest Festival special events channel which contributed to delayed, disorganized communications.

The tent size and pre-staged medical supplies for the festival's medical tent were insufficient for a mass casualty incident of this scale. Personnel were quickly overwhelmed and trauma equipment exhausted.

While none of the above issues broke protocol, the report was looking for ways to improve handling a similar incident in the future.

The report also praised the many venue participants and civilians who volunteered their assistance to help the injured.

Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell described the report as a “valuable tool for communities around the nation. We appreciate the collaboration between Metro, FEMA and Clark County Fire on the creation of this report,” which he said was dedicated in honor of the 58 lives taken, hundreds injured, the civilians who provided care and those who transported the injured that night, as well as all the responders and other individuals affected by the event.

Metro Police sent the following statement in response to the report:

"We had already implemented a number of changes even before the FEMA report came out based on what we learned from the 1 October incident. Moving forward, we will continue to do so as we see areas we can improve on. Police work is always adapting and evolving. Some of the changes we’ve made since 1 October: Added medical equipment (like mass casualty incident bags,) in our tactical vehicles.

Increased the amount of trauma equipment for a large scale incident.

Conduct more public education like encouraging the community to have an active shooter protocol like 'Run, Hide, Fight.' One of the biggest lessons learned: Integrated training relationship with the fire department and other first responders.

READ: FEMA - 1 October After-Action Report