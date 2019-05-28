Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fight leads to shots being fired at Fashion Show Mall; customers, staff evacuated prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Metro Police are investigating an incident at Fashion Show Mall which is located on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Metro Police, around 6:09 p.m. a fight broke out between some people and once they were separated, a shot was fired.

No one was hurt, but the mall is being evacuated as a precaution, Metro said.

The scene at Fashion Show Mall cleared Monday night, but the fight and gunshot forced people into a panic with many running for their lives.