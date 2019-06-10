Find a polling place near you for Tuesday’s election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder City voters will go to the polls today to elect some new city council members and decide other matters.

City council seats are up in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Boulder City and Boulder City is voting on the mayor’s seat.

If you plan to vote today, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can vote at any polling place in the valley. You don’t have to just go to a specific one anymore.

Click here for a list of polling place locations to find the one most convenient for you.