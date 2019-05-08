Fire and police investigate small plane down in Boulder City

Photo: City of Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Boulder City Police and Fire are investigating a small plane down in the area just south of the airport, according to a tweet from the City of Boulder City.

BC Police and Fire on scene of small plane down south of Airport. One person being transported with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/X9y1466ixD — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) May 7, 2019

According to Boulder City, the plane went down near the runway. There were a total of two people aboard the plane. One person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released. 8 News NOW has reached out to the FAA and McCarran Airport for more details.