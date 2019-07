A fire burns Thursday in a 1-story structure in northwest Las Vegas. (Courtesy Twitter, Clark County Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters are responding to reports of a blaze in the 5300 block of Fort Apache Road near Ann Road in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews are continuing to work as heavy smoke pours out of the 1-story structure on the site.

.@LasVegasFD crews are still dousing the home with water. Unclear right now what caused the fire or what the exact extent of the damage is. We’re working to learn more. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/6CkZwJGTZz — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) July 11, 2019

