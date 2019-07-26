Fire burns 3,640 acres near Lake Mead northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire burning near Lake Mead’s Echo Bay in northeast Clark County has scorched 3,640 acres in the desert, mostly on Bureau of Land Management public land.
The fire has been named the Bonelli Peak Fire. It is located about 15 miles southeast of Echo Bay. The fire was first reported late Wednesday night.
The fire is not threatening any buildings, and all roads in the area are open.
Aircraft are using water from Lake Mead to help fight the fire, and two ground crews are on the scene.