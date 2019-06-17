Fire burns in office park east of Las Vegas Strip

Firefighters from Clark County and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are battling a massive fire in an office building, east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fire at a two-story building on Paradise, between Flamingo and Twain, was dispatched at 3 a.m. Monday morning. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles around and were clearly visible from several nearby resorts.

The building involved is home to several businesses. It’s not clear yet how the fire started, how much of the building was destroyed, or how many businesses were lost.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.