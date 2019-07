LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters rushed to a home on Harmony Ave. after several people called 911 to report a house fire on Monday afternoon.

Flames could be seen behind the house, and were shooting through the roof a short time later. Firefighters said it took about a half hour to bring the fire under control.

Fire damages home on Harmony Ave. near the 95 & Jones. Courtesy: LVFR

Investigators think the fire started on a back patio near the ground, ran up a wall and got into the attic.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000. No one was injured.