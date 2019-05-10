Local News

Fire destroys home during lightning storm

By:
Posted: May 10, 2019 / 04:43 AM PDT / Updated: May 10, 2019 / 04:43 AM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Fire destroyed a south valley home late Thursday night, at the same time thunder and lightning rumbled across Southern Nevada.

Clark County Firefighters could not immediately say if lightning was the blame for the fire on Skipping Stone Lane, near Pebble and Las Vegas Boulevard. One person inside the house was able to escape without injuries.

