Fire destroys NLV home for fourth time

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. - A North Las Vegas home destroyed by an early-morning fire is no stranger to trouble. It has burned four times in the last two years, according to investigators.

The fire broke out at the home on Page Street, near M.L.K. Blvd. and Carey Ave. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters from North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. Neighbors were briefly evacuated to the nearby North Las Vegas Justice Court as crews feared the fire might spread to other homes.

This was the fourth fire at that location in the past two years, according to North Las Vegas fire investigator Jeff Lomprey. He said the home was being rebuilt and that crews had just finished installing the roof Wednesday.

Lomprey stopped short of calling the fire suspicious, but said the cause is still under investigation. The home was a complete loss.