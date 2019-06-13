Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire near Stewart and Eastern

Three people and four dogs are displaced after a house fire in east Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue the blaze broke out in the 2100 block Stewart Avenue, near Eastern, at 1:32 p.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, a boarded up home was heavily involved with flames. The blaze spread to two more homes, and second alarm also had to be called out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however neighbors reported seeing squatters at the vacant home frequently.

The family next door whose home was destroyed by the fire has created a GoFundMe page. You can find that here.