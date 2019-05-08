Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters battle apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas prev next

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Residents of the Stewart Arms Apartments were evacuated late Tuesday afternoon because of an apartment fire. The complex is located near Stewart Avenue and N.11th Street.

8 News Now viewer Jon Deslaurier sent video of the fire.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the 2-alarm fire started in a studio apartment on the second floor of a three-floor garden style apartment. No word on how the blaze started, but firefighters are working to put water on the flames.

A few people are being checked for smoke inhalation.

3:55PM UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN on fire, fire confined to original fire apt, no extension, a few people being checked for smoke inhalation, situation under control, cause U/I, crews checking for hot spots. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/afheC7MzIc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 7, 2019

This is a developing story.