Firefighters rescue man from palm tree

One of the accused gunmen in the suburban Denver school shooting was in court Wednesday afternoon. Devon Erickson, 18, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. Investigators are still trying to figure out why two students opened fire on their fellow classmates killing one of them.

Erickson kept his head down for the majority of his court appearance, hiding his eyes behind purple-streaked hair. The school shooting suspect nodded repeatedly, speaking only when the judge requested a verbal response.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold Erickson without bond.