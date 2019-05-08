Local News

Firefighters rescue man from palm tree

Posted: May 08, 2019 / 02:40 PM PDT

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- North Las Vegas firefighters rescued a man trapped in a palm tree Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Crawford Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

When units arrived, they found the man trapped under the palms, about 20 feet up the tree. Firefighters used a ladder truck to remove the man. He was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

