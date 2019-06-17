Firefighters to monitor charred building after intense blaze

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An intense blaze burned for hours and the smoke could be seen for miles when an office complex, just east of the Las Vegas Strip, burned in the early hours of Monday.

This happened at The Park at 3900 on Paradise Road, between Flamingo Road and Twain Avenue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The damage is so extensive a selective demolition on the two-story office complex will begin. The destruction has left several businesses looking for a new home.

PHOTOS: Images of the fire and smoke

“I’m heartbroken,” said Eric Bonnici, vice president of the Nevada’s Broadcasters Association.

Their office was one of the tenants. All Bonnici could do when he got to the scene was watch as his office went up in flames.

“This is almost our home; we spend more time here than we do our homes. So, turned on the news, which is how we found out, to see your home is on fire is pretty devastating,” Bonnici said.

The Clark County Fire Department believes the fire may have started in the attic but it’s unclear what exactly caused it.

“We’ve learned there were no sprinklers at all in the building and no agencies were alerted by any smoke alarms,” Clark County Fire Department Chief Greg Cassell.

The oval-shaped steel structure may have played a role in how long the fire was burning before anyone noticed. A nearby hotel finally called it in around 3 a.m. Parts of the building’s roof collapsed and the second floor is destroyed.

Because of the damage, Clark County Public Works will begin demolishing the building.

“This building is more than likely going to be destroyed all the way down to the ground, it’ll be up to the property owners to determine what they want to do with the building from there,” Cassell said.

“I never expected something like this to happen,” said Jormarcus Ealygeneral, manager, Jersey Mike’s Subs.

He works at the sandwich shop right in front of the building and says this fire hits close to home.

“We get a lot of business from those people. They’ve been, for years, supporting us, so to see all that’s gone, is kind of like… it’s sad,” Ealygeneral said.

Now, those directly impacted by the fire, like Bonnici, are trying to move forward.

“We will continue to serve the state and our member stations from a remote location until we can think of something else,” he said.

The Clark County Fire Department expects to deal with hot spots into the night and even into Tuesday morning. The surrounding businesses were closed Monday but are expected to reopen tomorrow.

We also want to mention three firefighters had minor injuries while battling the blaze but they’re all expected to be just fine.