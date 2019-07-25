UPDATE: Flash flood warning CANCELED as storm fizzles

UPDATE: The storm rapidly weakened and is no longer considered a threat to the Las Vegas valley. The flash flood warning has been canceled.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Clark County until 3:30 p.m.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain on Interstate 15 just north of Jean. Flash flooding is expected.

The storm is moving north, and could hit the Las Vegas valley.

People in Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Mountain’s Edge and Sloan should be prepared. The National Weather Service also advised caution on I-15 between milemarkers 14-25.

