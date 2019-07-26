Food program change could cost 46K Nevadans their benefits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 46,000 people in Nevada could lose their eligibility for food stamps under a rule change announced by the federal government.

SNAP — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — benefits currently go to 419,350 Nevadans, and the change could cut benefits to about 11 percent of that group, according to estimates by the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services.

“This proposal will negatively impact families all across our state,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

The change would require passing an eligibility test to qualify.

Public comment will be accepted on this proposed rule until September 23, 2019 through https://www.regulations.gov/ by searching for “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.”

“Food insecurity is common in many Nevada households,” Sisolak said. “And the benefits provided by the SNAP program assist families in buying healthy foods and stretching their food dollars.”